Tsunoda gets 10-place grid drop after string of reprimands
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 9, 2022 AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda arrives at Autodromo Nazionale Monza before practice REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

09 Sep 2022 07:59PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 07:59PM)
MONZA, Italy : AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.

Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Previous offences - in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco - were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers.

At the Dutch Grand Prix he had stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.

Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he then drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition.

Under Formula One's sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands - at least four of them for driving offences - during a season triggers an automatic grid drop.

Source: Reuters

