Tuchel apologises for Bellingham 'repulsive' comment

LONDON :England coach Thomas Tuchel has apologised to Jude Bellingham for calling the Real Madrid player's behaviour repulsive, saying his comment in a June radio interview was a poor choice of words.

In an interview with TalkSport the day after their 3-1 loss to Senegal in a friendly, Tuchel praised the midfielder's intensity and fiery on-field behaviour, but also said it "can be a bit repulsive."

"I see that it can create mixed emotions. I see this with my parents, with my mum that she sometimes cannot see the nice and well-educated and well-behaved guy that I see and the smile," he added in the interview that caused an uproar.

The German coach told reporters on Friday that he used the word "unintentionally" and that there was "no message, no hidden agenda."

Tuchel said he contacted Bellingham - who was not included in Tuchel's squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifying matches due to injury - immediately after the verbal blunder to apologise.

"I used this word unintentionally, just to make it very clear," Tuchel said. "I fully understood and understand that it's my responsibility that I created these headlines. I am sorry for the upset and I am sorry for the headlines I created.

"I am experienced enough and should've known better, I should've done better. I thought I had a little more credit with you guys (media) that I do all this in my second language.

"I did it the morning after a loss, with not a lot of sleep, in a live interview, and I used the wrong word. Again, it's my responsibility."