Tuchel calls for June international window to be rescheduled

England manager Thomas Tuchel has urged FIFA to reschedule the June international window as he says it does not allow players to have an extended rest at the end of the season.

"The June window is not ideal for anyone, especially the players," he told British media on Tuesday.

"It's FIFA who can maybe align the calendar and find a gap where we put this window somewhere else to open the window for the better of the players.

"I am not so concerned about the amount of games the players play. I am more concerned that they never have a real break of three to four weeks ... That's the problem."

England captain Harry Kane acknowledged concerns over player welfare but said the situation seemed manageable with support from clubs and coaches.

"There are arguments from the club's point of view to generate more money. And there's also a player welfare point where there's only so much you can do without more injuries," Kane said.

"I don’t think the players are listened to that much.

"I love playing football, so I'm never going to complain about playing football. If you manage it well, with your coaches and your clubs, there's ways of getting more rest in certain moments"