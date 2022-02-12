Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Tuchel joins Chelsea ahead of Club World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tuchel joins Chelsea ahead of Club World Cup final

Tuchel joins Chelsea ahead of Club World Cup final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 5, 2022 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledges fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

12 Feb 2022 10:40AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 10:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has joined up with his team in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Club World Cup final after testing negative for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Tuchel, who tested positive last week, was forced out to sit out Chelsea's 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup as well as a 1-0 semi-final win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the Club World Cup on Wednesday.

"Our head coach ... was able to fly out to the United Arab Emirates on Friday, having been cleared to travel after following protocol and providing a negative test result," Chelsea said in a statement.

"He has now joined his players and staff, arriving at Chelsea's Abu Dhabi base in the evening local time, shortly after the squad's last training session before tomorrow's Club World Cup final."

The European champions will face Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final on Saturday in the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chelsea also reached the final the last time they played in the Club World Cup in 2012, losing 1-0 to Brazil's Corinthians in Japan.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us