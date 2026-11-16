Tuchel savours best result since taking charge of England

MADRID, Nov 15 : England manager Thomas Tuchel savoured the most impressive win of his tenure as his side outplayed world champions Spain and then held on for a 3-2 win after being reduced to 10 men to win their Nations League group in Madrid on Sunday.

Tuchel suffered intense criticism when England were beaten by Argentina in the World Cup semi-final this year, but the German will be justifiably lauded after his side's display against a side unbeaten in regulation or extra time in 43 matches.

Had it not been for Elliot Anderson's red card for conceding the penalty that offered Spain a lifeline just past the hour mark when England led 3-0, it would have been a far more convincing scoreline.

"Brilliant performance. Well deserved win. Overall we were the better team. Fantastic performance from start to finish," Tuchel, whose side were beaten 3-2 by Spain at Wembley in the Nations League in September, told ITV.

"It was a long 30 minutes (after the penalty) but I don't want to focus on that. There were so many positive things in the first 60 minutes.

"Complete performance. We brought everything to the table. We were brave. Spirit wise, energy wise and also football quality was highest level. We deserved it.

"We focused on our performance and attitude. I can't praise the team high enough for what they put out there.

"Without the red card we were clear winners."

Spain, who beat England in the Euro 2024 final and beat Argentina to win the World Cup, were left stunned as England tore them apart for an hour in the Metropolitano.

They had not lost in the capital since England won there in 1987, but could have few complaints.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before the break and quick-fire goals by Ezri Konsa and Ben White early in the second half confirmed England's superiority.

Spain did rally, though, and but for some outstanding saves by England keeper James Trafford, they would have extended their unbeaten run. Leeds United's Trafford was surprisingly preferred to Jordan Pickford but fully justified Tuchel's decision.

While Spain's proud run is over, coach Luis de la Fuente remained philosophical and said he was already looking forward to the quarter-finals in March.

"England's performance today has emphasised how difficult what we've been achieving was," he said. "We have had to fight for our unbeaten run and, today, it was their day not ours - but we'll try to act the same in defeat as in victory.

"Okay, we haven't often tasted defeat, but we stay proud; we stay determined - in March, we're in the quarter-finals, and we'll go to those knockouts with the intention of winning, and winning the tournament.

"I'd like to be with my players again next week because if there are sad guys in my dressing room right now, then I'd like to be able to say to them over the next few days: 'Guys... be aware of the magnitude of what you've achieved, how difficult it was and how proud you should be'.

"But now I have to wait until March."