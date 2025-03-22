Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut

LONDON : England debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly got new coach Thomas Tuchel's reign up and running as the 18-year-old scored the first goal in a 2-0 home victory against Albania in their World Cup qualifying Group K opener on Friday.

The Arsenal left back, who along with Newcastle United's Dan Burn was handed a first cap in Tuchel's maiden game in charge, slotted home in the 20th minute at a packed Wembley.

It took England until the 77th minute to make the points safe, though, with captain Harry Kane's precise finish ensuring that Tuchel's opening night ended with three points.

Burn came close to making it a dream night for the debutants in the first half when he headed against the crossbar.

Tuchel's England team are back in action at Wembley on Monday when they host Latvia in their second qualifier while Albania host group outsiders Andorra.