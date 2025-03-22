Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut

Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group K - England v Albania - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 21, 2025 England's Myles Lewis-Skelly shakes hands with manager Thomas Tuchel after being substituted REUTERS/David Klein
Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group K - England v Albania - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 21, 2025 England's Harry Kane scores their second goal REUTERS/David Klein
Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group K - England v Albania - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 21, 2025 England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group K - England v Albania - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 21, 2025 England's Jordan Henderson comes on as a substitute to replace Declan Rice as manager Thomas Tuchel looks on REUTERS/David Klein
Tuchel's England up and running as Lewis-Skelly scores on debut
Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group K - England v Albania - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 21, 2025 England's Morgan Rogers in action with Albania's Kristjan Asllani REUTERS/David Klein
22 Mar 2025 05:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly got new coach Thomas Tuchel's reign up and running as the 18-year-old scored the first goal in a 2-0 home victory against Albania in their World Cup qualifying Group K opener on Friday.

The Arsenal left back, who along with Newcastle United's Dan Burn was handed a first cap in Tuchel's maiden game in charge, slotted home in the 20th minute at a packed Wembley.

It took England until the 77th minute to make the points safe, though, with captain Harry Kane's precise finish ensuring that Tuchel's opening night ended with three points.

Burn came close to making it a dream night for the debutants in the first half when he headed against the crossbar.

Tuchel's England team are back in action at Wembley on Monday when they host Latvia in their second qualifier while Albania host group outsiders Andorra.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement