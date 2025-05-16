Tudor not concerned about his future after getting Juve out of a hole

Igor Tudor's future as Juventus manager remains uncertain, even if he secures Champions League qualification, but the Croat said on Friday he believes he has done a good job in getting the club out of a hole and does not feel inferior to anybody.

Tudor took over in March from Thiago Motta, with Juve out of the Champions League and Coppa Italia and on the back of two heavy Serie A defeats. The new manager has lost one in seven and his side are fourth in the standings with two games left.

"Talking about my work is difficult. For me it was a good job given all the problems we had," Tudor told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game with mid-table Udinese.

"We played two games with 10 players (after red cards). We played some good games and against Parma we didn't deserve to lose (1-0 last month). I always had a good feeling after games.

"Then, we always have to be demanding and always try to win, but the team gave everything it could. When I arrived, the team was in the deepest hole."

Tudor believes things could have gone even better if injuries had not hampered his side.

"It's fair to say that we never had (Federico) Gatti and (Teun) Koopmeiners, rarely had (Andrea) Cambiaso and (Lloyd) Kelly available," Tudor said.

"I think it's right to say things from my point of view. I don't want to apologise, but it's fair to say it. This team, when complete, is strong and can fight with everyone."

Tudor has a contract until the end of this season. The club have the option to renew the deal for another year if Juventus qualify for the Champions League, although that becomes an obligation after July 30.

The usual Italian media speculation over managerial changes has linked league-leading Napoli's coach Antonio Conte with a return to Juve, where the club's former player won three Serie A titles as manager, but Tudor is unconcerned.

"I live from day-to-day, I enjoy everything and I suffer," Tudor said. "I want to feel the trust of the players and I feed on this. That's the beauty of it. I don't feel inferior to anyone."

Juventus face a battle to hold onto fourth spot, with fifth-placed Lazio level with them on 64 points and AS Roma one point behind, while Bologna and AC Milan are also eyeing the last Champions League spot. Udinese are 12th on 44 points.