Tui strikes twice as Black Ferns blank Canada

Sevens standout Ruby Tui scored her first two test tries as New Zealand continued their preparations for hosting the women's World Cup by blanking Canada 28-0 in the Pacific Four tournament in Auckland on Sunday.

Tui, playing only her second match for the world champions, chipped the ball over the head of Canada fullback Elissa Alarie and regathered to touch down in the 47th minute.

Until that moment, the home side had only two first-half penalties from the boot of flyhalf Hazel Tubic to show for their dominance of possession and territory.

A gritty Canadian defence and the heavy ground at the Trusts Arena played their parts in stymying New Zealand attempts to play an up-tempo game but so did discipline with two Black Ferns sent to the sin bin for repeated ruck and maul offences.

The New Zealanders were inventive at the set piece, however, and lock Maia Roos scored their second try from close range in the 62nd minute after a well-worked lineout move.

In the last five minutes, Chelsea Bremner scored from close range after an electric break from Ayesha Leti-I'iga and Tua added her second try as the Black Ferns put a gloss on the score.

The Black Ferns are undergoing an overhaul in personnel and style under former All Blacks coaches Wayne Smith and Graham Henry after four heavy defeats to England and France in Europe last year.

Victory over Canada, who are ranked third in the world, gave New Zealand two wins out of two in the tournament. Earlier on Sunday, the United States beat Australia 16-14.

New Zealand have won five World Cups and host the ninth edition of the global showpiece from Oct. 8 to Nov. 12.