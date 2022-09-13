Tunisia name squad for Brazil friendly

TUNIS : Tunisia have named teenage midfielder Chaim El Djebali, who is yet to play a senior match, in a squad of 29 players for World Cup warm-up matches against the Comoros Islands and Brazil this month.

The 18-year-old El Djebali plays for the Under-19 side of French club Olympique Lyonnais and his inclusion by coach Jalel Kadri on Tuesday came as a major surprise as Tunisia prepare for their last games before the World Cup finals in November.

They are competing in Group D in Qatar, starting against Denmark before playing Australia and holders France.

There was also a first call-up for Swiss-born winger Sayfallah Ltaief, who plays for FC Basel.

Tunisia take on the Comoros in Orleans on Sept. 22 and Brazil in Paris five days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Mohamed Sedki Debchi (Esperance)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Mohamed Drager (Luzern), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Rami Kaib (Heerenveen), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek), Omar Rekik (Sparta Rotterdam), Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouannes (Kasimpasa), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance), Chaim El Djebali (Olympique Lyonnais), Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Sayfallah Ltaief (FC Basel), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City), Ferjani Sassi (Al Duhail), Elyas Skhiri (FC Cologne)

Forwards: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi), Naim Sliti (Al Ittifaq).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)