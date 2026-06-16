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Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup rout by Sweden says report
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Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup rout by Sweden says report

Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup rout by Sweden says report
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Tunisia Press Conference - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 13, 2026 Tunisia coach Sabri Lamouchi during the press conference REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup rout by Sweden says report
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Serbia v Saudi Arabia - TSC Arena, Backa Topola, Serbia - March 31, 2026 Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
16 Jun 2026 12:58PM
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June 15 : Tunisia have moved swiftly to sack coach Sabri Lamouchi following a woeful start to their World Cup campaign and have reached an agreement to replace him with fellow Frenchman Herve Renard, Tunis Afrique Presse reported on Tuesday.

Tunisia suffered a 5-1 defeat by Sweden in their first Group F fixture in Monterrey on Sunday.

Lamouchi, the first coaching casualty of the tournament, was appointed in January on a contract until 2028 and paid the price for a dire performance, leaving his post with matches to come against Japan on Saturday and the Netherlands on June 25.

Renard, twice an Africa Cup of Nations winner, coached Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and led them to a famous victory over eventual winners Argentina in the group stage.

Source: Reuters
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