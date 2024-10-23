Logo
Tunisia sack coach Benzarti after shock qualifying defeat
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - CAF Champions League - Quarter-final - Al Ahly SC vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis - Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt - September 16, 2017 ES Tunis coach Faouzi Benzarti REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

23 Oct 2024 04:18AM
TUNIS : Tunisia have fired manager Faouzi Benzarti three months after appointing the veteran following a shock home defeat by the tiny Comoros Island in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier earlier this month, the football federation said on Tuesday.

Benzarti, 74, was in his fourth spell as coach of Tunisia, who remain top of Group A despite taking one point from back-to-back games against the Comoros. They lost at home on Oct. 11 and drew 1-1 away four days later with the Indian Ocean islanders.

The home defeat was Tunisia's first in a qualifier since Botswana upset them in 2010, also in Cup of Nations qualification.

Benzarti took over in September at the start of the 2025 Cup of Nations qualifiers and his team won the opening two group matches against Madagascar and the Gambia. He had previous stints as Tunisia coach in 1994, 2010 and 2018.

Tunisia complete their qualifiers with return matches against Gambia and Madagascar next month and if they finish in the top two places in Group A they will secure a record-extending 17th successive Cup of Nations finals appearance.

Source: Reuters

