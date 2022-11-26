Tunisia will look to exploit Australia's weaknesses, says coach Kadri

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri said he was not surprised Australia lost to France in their World Cup opener but was intrigued by their performance levels against the world champions.

Australia are bottom of Group D following their 4-1 loss to France. They next play on Saturday against Tunisia, who drew 0-0 with Denmark, and Kadri said he had spotted weaknesses in Graham Arnold's Australia team.

"I analysed the match, not only this match but all other matches. We've seen unexpected results, strange results. We were surprised by the performance but not too surprised that France won, they are the title holders," Kadri said on Friday.

"We know the smallest detail of the performances of the Australian team because we have analysed all of their previous matches, this is why we were not surprised by the score but we know they excelled in their stamina and fitness.

"They have players who are able to run fast, who can ensure a good exploitation of opportunities. Nevertheless, they have weaknesses we can hopefully exploit."

Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri knows all about running, with the 27-year-old midfielder known for his stamina and endurance.

"I do run a great deal, running is one of my strengths, I hope I can do that tomorrow," he said.

"That's part of being a footballer, doing that time and time again. I'm capable of doing that.

"I'm extremely fit and use my running to the best of my ability and I hope the team benefits from that. That's one of my qualities and I'll try to take advantage of that."

With three teams potentially battling for the remaining spot behind likely qualifiers France, Kadri said he trusted his players to take more risks after the draw with Denmark.

"In the first match we had chances to score, we should have scored. I have no doubt about the capabilities of our attackers to score and make it difficult for our opponents. We will take risks," Kadri said.

"In my main speech prior to a match ... it's heart-to-heart. Whatever I feel, I express. We are Arabs, we're very emotional.

"We speak from the heart and hopefully every word I tell them reaches them and it translates to performances on the pitch."