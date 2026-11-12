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Tunisian Jabeur targeting WTA Tour return in 2027
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Tunisian Jabeur targeting WTA Tour return in 2027

Tunisian Jabeur targeting WTA Tour return in 2027

FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her Wimbledon first round match against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, June 30, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

12 Nov 2026 11:14AM
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Nov 12 : Former world number two Ons Jabeur said she hopes to return to professional tennis in 2027, after the Tunisian gave birth to her first child in April.

Jabeur took a break from tennis last year following her first-round exit at Wimbledon, citing injuries and fatigue. She later extended her break after announcing she was pregnant.

"I'm hoping to come back, hopefully next year. I still don't know the exact time, but very soon," the three-times Grand Slam runner-up told The National in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I'm still discovering ... my body is a bit changed after the delivery, but I'm definitely coming back and hoping to stay a few more years on tour before actually retiring.

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"I'm enjoying everything with my son. He actually comes with me when I train. I'm trying to come back slowly."

The 32-year-old, dubbed by fans as the "Minister of Happiness" for her cheerful personality, has won five WTA titles and became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final in 2022, finishing runner-up at Wimbledon to Elena Rybakina.

Source: Reuters
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