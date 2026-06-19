Tunisia's new coach faces baptism of fire against 'best team in Asia'

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 18 : Tunisia will throw new coach Herve Renard straight into the deep end when they face Japan on Saturday in Monterrey, with the North Africans desperately needing points after their tournament got off to a nightmare start.

The French coach has barely had time to settle into his new role after being rushed in to replace the sacked Sabri Lamouchi, who paid the price for Tunisia's crushing 5-1 opening defeat to Sweden.

Now Renard must somehow galvanise his shell-shocked squad against opponents he readily admits will be no pushovers.

"I know very well the quality of this team," he said. "Japan are the best team in Asia."

The four-time Asian champions lived up to that billing in their tournament opener, showing resilience to fight back twice and snatch a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Sunday in Dallas.

Daichi Kamada's dramatic 88th-minute equaliser underscored a never-say-die attitude that could spell trouble for a fragile Tunisian defence.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was full of praise for his team's grit and determination in battling back.

"We were trailing ​behind a very difficult opponent (and) the players were united as one, tenacious, they fought to the ​end and did not cease to persevere," Moriyasu said.

Yet Moriyasu will be hoping to show more than just fighting spirit on Saturday and made it clear his team had been hoping for a win against the Netherlands.

"We were aiming to get three points, not one point. ⁠So in ​that point of view, of course it was a ​little bit disappointing."

With Sweden leading Group F on three points and both Japan and the Netherlands sitting on one point each, bottom-placed Tunisia know Saturday's clash could make or break their campaign.