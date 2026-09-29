Turkey detains chief and six members of referee board in probe

Sept 29 : Turkey has detained the head and six members of its main soccer referee board over accusations of interference in refereeing procedures, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said, calling it the latest move in a "fight for clean football".

Authorities investigated allegations about classification of referees and their assignments, scoring and appointment procedures and officiating rule tests, Gurlek said on X.

Ferhat Gundogdu, chairman of the Turkish Football Federation's central referee board, was detained, he added.

"We will resolutely continue our fight for clean football to shed light on allegations that undermine confidence in Turkish football," Gurlek said.

He vowed to ensure those responsible were held accountable, so as to ensure football is associated with the effort, competition and sportsmanship displayed on the pitch.

There was no immediate response to a Reuters request for comment from representatives of Gundogdu via the referee board.

Investigators took statements from complainants and witnesses, sought expert reports, and examined telecom records and financial data from Turkey's financial crimes watchdog MASAK, the minister added.