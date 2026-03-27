Turkey edge Romania to reach playoff final with Guler-inspired win

ISTANBUL, March 26 : Turkey moved within one game of ending their long World Cup absence as Ferdi Kadioglu's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Romania in their playoff semi-final on Thursday, following a moment of brilliance from Arda Guler.

In a high-stakes encounter at Besiktas Park, the deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Real Madrid midfielder Guler produced a superb defence-splitting pass to pick out Kadioglu, who controlled and finished calmly to give the hosts the lead.

That proved decisive in a tight contest between two sides seeking a return to the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Turkey grew in confidence after going ahead and came close to doubling their advantage shortly afterwards, with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz cutting in from the left and striking the crossbar with a superb curling effort.

Romania, who had kept the hosts at bay in a cautious first half, pushed forward in search of an equaliser but were unable to break through as Turkey held firm to see out the victory.

The win sends Turkey into the playoff final on March 31, where they will face Slovakia or Kosovo for a place at the 2026 World Cup.