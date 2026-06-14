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Turkey have time to recover from chastening Australia defeat, coach says
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Turkey have time to recover from chastening Australia defeat, coach says

Turkey have time to recover from chastening Australia defeat, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Australia v Turkey - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 13, 2026 Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella reacts REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Turkey have time to recover from chastening Australia defeat, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Australia v Turkey - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 13, 2026 Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu and coach Vincenzo Montella and Australia assistant coach Paul Okon clash after the match REUTERS/Lee Smith
Turkey have time to recover from chastening Australia defeat, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Australia v Turkey - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 13, 2026 Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella speaks to his players during the first half hydration break REUTERS/Lee Smith
14 Jun 2026 03:37PM
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VANCOUVER, June 13 : Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella rued his side's slow start to the World Cup but said they still have time to recover from a humbling 2-0 defeat by Australia in their Group D opener on Saturday.

Returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2002, Turkey dominated possession and camped out around the Australian box but were unable to break down the resolute green and gold wall.

"We are extremely saddened," the Italian said. "We know there is still time to recover in the group stage.

"We know that in the beginning, the team has been a little bit slow."

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Turkey struggled to match Australia physically, with the Socceroos outmuscling their opponents in challenges and getting their heads to the ball first at crosses and corners.

"They're very tall, so it's very difficult sometimes," said Montella. 

Australia had few chances but were dangerous on the break as Turkey scrambled to get players back from attacking positions, a cause for concern for Montella.

Turkey are above their next opponents Paraguay on goal difference only, and need to win in San Francisco on June 19 to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout phase alive.

While captain Hakan Calhanoglu's pre-match comments that Turkey were more talented than Australia ruffled some feathers, Montella was gracious in defeat.

"They have been very good," he said.

Source: Reuters
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