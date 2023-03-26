Turkey recover to beat Armenia 2-1 in Euro qualifier

Logo
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Armenia v Turkey - Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - March 25, 2023 Turkey's Orkun Kokcu celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Photolure via REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan REUTERS

26 Mar 2023 03:15AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 03:15AM)
ISTANBUL : Turkey's Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Armenia on Saturday, giving the visitors a winning start to their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign.

Turkey went behind to an own goal in the 10th minute when Armenia's Kamo Hovhannisyan fired in a cross from the edge of the penalty area and Ozan Kabak's outstretched leg knocked the ball past his goalkeeper Mert Gunok in the 10th minute.

Kokcu equalised in the 35th with a long-range shot into the corner of the goal just beyond Armenia keeper Arsen Beglaryan.

Akturkoglu put the visitors ahead in the 64th minute when Enes Unal took a quick free kick in his own half, putting the winger through to fire the ball into the corner of the net.

Turkey, who reached the Euro 2008 semi-finals, are looking to make up for a disappointing performance at Euro 2020 when they lost all three games and scored one goal.

Croatia are hosting Wales later on Saturday in the other fixture in the group.

Source: Reuters

