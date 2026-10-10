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Turkey sack national team coach Montella, football federation says
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Turkey sack national team coach Montella, football federation says

Turkey sack national team coach Montella, football federation says
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group A1 - Italy v Turkey - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - October 5, 2026 Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Turkey sack national team coach Montella, football federation says
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A1 - Turkey v Italy - Bursa Ataturk Stadium, Bursa, Turkey - September 28, 2026 Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella reacts REUTERS/Umit Bektas
10 Oct 2026 12:06AM
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ANKARA, Oct 9 : Turkey have sacked national soccer coach Vincenzo Montella, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

The federation said in a statement that its executive board had decided not to continue with the Italian coach, without giving a reason for the decision or naming a replacement.

Montella, who took charge of Turkey in September 2023, led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship.

The decision follows four consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League, including a 3-1 loss to Italy on Tuesday. Turkey were also eliminated in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Source: Reuters
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