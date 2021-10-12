Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China
Logo

Sport

Turkey snatch win in Latvia with last-gasp penalty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Turkey snatch win in Latvia with last-gasp penalty

Turkey snatch win in Latvia with last-gasp penalty
Turkey's Burak Yilmaz celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)
Turkey snatch win in Latvia with last-gasp penalty
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Latvia v Turkey - Daugava Stadium, Riga, Latvia - October 11, 2021 Turkey's Burak Yilmaz celebrates scoring their second goal with Serdar Dursun and Halil Dervisoglu REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Turkey snatch win in Latvia with last-gasp penalty
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Latvia v Turkey - Daugava Stadium, Riga, Latvia - October 11, 2021 Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu in action with Latvia's Kaspars Dubra REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Turkey snatch win in Latvia with last-gasp penalty
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Latvia v Turkey - Daugava Stadium, Riga, Latvia - October 11, 2021 Latvia's Antonijs Cernomordijs in action with Turkey's Burak Yilmaz REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Turkey snatch win in Latvia with last-gasp penalty
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Latvia v Turkey - Daugava Stadium, Riga, Latvia - October 11, 2021 Turkey fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
12 Oct 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 06:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : Turkey snatched a 2-1 win against Latvia on Monday as Burak Yilmaz scored from the penalty spot deep into injury time to revive their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The victory left them four points behind Group G leaders the Netherlands and two points behind Norway with two matches left to play.

Hosts Latvia took the lead in the 70th minute when Turkey's Merih Demiral fired into his own net while attempting to clear a cross from Roberts Savalnieks. Serdar Dursun equalised for Turkey in the 75th minute when he headed in a cross from Cengiz Under.

Turkey dominated possession throughout, with Latvia repeatedly looking to hit back on the counter attack. The hosts looked to have held on until Yilmaz was brought down in the penalty area in the ninth minute of injury time.

After consulting VAR, the referee pointed to the spot and Yilmaz fired the ball into the net to seal victory.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football World Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us