Turkey win in Montenegro to secure World Cup playoff spot

PODGORICA, Montenegro: Turkey booked a World Cup playoff spot as they recovered to edge Montenegro 2-1 away on Tuesday (Nov 16) to finish second in Group G behind automatic qualifiers Netherlands and ahead of Norway.

The Dutch beat Norway 2-0 to top the group with 23 points from 10 games ahead of Turkey with 21 points and Norway on 18.

Turkey got off to a terrible start as they conceded a fourth-minute goal when Montenegro forward Fatos Beciraj volleyed the ball past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from inside the box.

Turkey levelled in the 22nd minute when forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored with a bicycle kick following a superb cross from midfielder Abdulkadir Omur.

Turkey applied immense pressure in the second half which bore fruit on the hour when 20-year-old forward Orkun Kokcu's drive from outside the box left keeper Matija Sarkic helpless.

Montenegro finished fourth in the table with 12 points.