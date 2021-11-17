Logo
Turkey win in Montenegro to secure World Cup playoff spot
Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Montenegro at the Podgorica City Stadium on Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Stevo Vasiljevic)

17 Nov 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 06:49AM)
PODGORICA, Montenegro: Turkey booked a World Cup playoff spot as they recovered to edge Montenegro 2-1 away on Tuesday (Nov 16) to finish second in Group G behind automatic qualifiers Netherlands and ahead of Norway.

The Dutch beat Norway 2-0 to top the group with 23 points from 10 games ahead of Turkey with 21 points and Norway on 18.

Turkey got off to a terrible start as they conceded a fourth-minute goal when Montenegro forward Fatos Beciraj volleyed the ball past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from inside the box.

Turkey levelled in the 22nd minute when forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored with a bicycle kick following a superb cross from midfielder Abdulkadir Omur.

Turkey applied immense pressure in the second half which bore fruit on the hour when 20-year-old forward Orkun Kokcu's drive from outside the box left keeper Matija Sarkic helpless.

Montenegro finished fourth in the table with 12 points.

Source: Reuters/kg

