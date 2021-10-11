Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Turkey win was one of my best, says Bottas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Turkey win was one of my best, says Bottas

Turkey win was one of my best, says Bottas

Formula One F1 - Turkish Grand Prix - Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 10, 2021 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the race alongside second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen REUTERS/Murad Sezer

11 Oct 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 02:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : Valtteri Bottas hailed one of the best races of his Formula One career after ending a drought of more than a year with a dominant performance at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Mercedes driver, who is leaving for Alfa Romeo at the end of the season and may not have many chances to win races again, said his first victory since September 2020 - and 10th of his career - tasted "very sweet."

"It's been a while, it feels good," he said after winning from pole with fastest lap.

Bottas would normally be expected to play a supporting role to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton but on Sunday he led from the front of the grid with his team mate starting only 11th after an engine penalty.

Hamilton ended up fifth, losing his championship lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen who now has a six-point advantage.

Bottas said his win on a rain-affected afternoon was like "night and day" in comparison to last year's dismal outing in Turkey where he spun and dropped to the back on a slippery track.

"To some people, it could have looked easy, but it's far from that in these conditions," he told reporters.

"Everything went smoothly, I'm very glad, and the car really has been good in any condition this weekend.

"I had probably the worst race of my career last year and now one of the best."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said it been an "absolutely dominant drive" by the Finn.

"He had it absolutely under control, not only the pace but also how he managed the tyres. So this was a 10 out of 10 for me," said the Austrian.

Bottas, who joined Mercedes in 2017 from Williams, said he had been "pretty relaxed" since his move to Alfa as replacement for compatriot Kimi Raikkonen was announced.

The Swiss-based team are currently last-but-one in the standings.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us