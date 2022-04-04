Logo
Sport

Turkish federation chairman Ozdemir steps down
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Stefan Kuntz signs with Turkey national soccer team - TFF Riva Facility, Istanbul, Turkey - September 20, 2021 President of the Turkish Football Federation Nihat Ozdemir during a press conference REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

04 Apr 2022 09:03PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 09:03PM)
ANKARA : Turkish Football Federation Chairman Nihat Ozdemir resigned on Monday, the federation said, almost two weeks after Turkey failed to secure a place at this year's World Cup finals.

Ozdemir had been running the ruling body since June 2019, and his two-year term would have ended in two months. Ozdemir, 71, had come under fire for failing to agree with broadcasters on a deal for the coming seasons.

The statement from the football federation did not give a reason for Ozdemir's resignation.

Turkey's hopes of participating in the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Qatar, ended last month after a loss to Portugal, the fifth time in a row they have failed to qualify for the global showpiece event.

Turkey enjoyed a shock run to the semi-finals in 2002, their last appearance in the tournament, losing 1-0 to Brazil before beating co-hosts South Korea 3-2 to secure third place.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

