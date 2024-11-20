Turkish indictment seeks prison for bank CEO in soccer stars case, state media says

ISTANBUL : Turkish prosecutors have prepared an indictment seeking a prison sentence of 72 to 240 years for the chief executive of lender Denizbank for the alleged fraud of soccer stars, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The new indictment relates to a previously opened case on the alleged defrauding of players including Turkey's Arda Turan and Uruguay's Fernando Muslera by a former Denizbank branch manager. Denizbank has denied any role in wrongdoing.

Anadolu on Tuesday reported Denizbank CEO Hakan Ates and former assistant general manager Mehmet Aydogdu, who faces similar charges, had denied the allegations against them in the indictment, prepared by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office.

Responding to the widely reported details on the indictment, Denizbank said late on Tuesday: "We have not received any information regarding the prosecutor's investigation reflected in some press and publication outlets today."

The bank said the disclosure of the indictment details violated the confidentiality of the case. Details of indictments are regularly released via Anadolu news agency.

Denizbank said last week that Aydogdu had resigned.

"I do not accept the allegations," CEO Ates is quoted as saying in the indictment.

Aydogdu was quoted as saying: "I have no connection with or knowledge of the matter."

No arrests have been made or court appearances set in relation to the new indictment.

Under the case opened last year, prosecutors sought a 216-year prison term for Secil Erzan, the former branch manager charged with defrauding soccer celebrities including Turan, a former Barcelona midfielder, and Galatasaray goalkeeper Muslera.

According to last year's indictment, Erzan defrauded some $44 million from 18 individuals, promising substantial returns on their investments in a "secret special fund". There are 24 complainants in the latest indictment.

Erzan convinced them to invest in the fund in part by telling them that former Turkish national team coach Fatih Terim had also invested, according to that indictment.

Erzan has been jailed as the case against her continues.