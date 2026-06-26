Türkiye beat US 3-2 with last-gasp winner in dead rubber in Los Angeles
The US now turn their focus to Wednesday's match with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, while Türkiye head home.
INGLEWOOD, California: Türkiye beat a second-string United States side 3-2 with a last-gasp goal from Kaan Ayhan on Thursday (Jun 25) for their first victory of the tournament in a dead rubber, with the co-hosts having already won Group D and a place in the knockout round.
The Americans, who made nine changes, including leaving out the four players on yellow cards, took an early lead for the third straight match when Auston Trusty scored in the third minute to the joy of a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles Stadium.
Türkiye hit back through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz for their first goals of the tournament before Sebastian Berhalter drove in a long-range effort shortly after halftime to pull the US level. But substitute Ayhan had the last laugh when he found an empty net at the far post for the winner.
The US now turn their focus to Wednesday's meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara in the round of 32, while Türkiye head home having at least salvaged some pride.
SUBSTITUTE PULISIC GETS OVATION
Despite there being nothing at stake, the atmosphere was noisy, with US fans riding high on their team's strong run.
One of the loudest ovations of the night came in the 58th minute, when forward Christian Pulisic was introduced for his first appearance since being taken off at halftime in the opener against Paraguay with a calf injury.
Pulisic looked sharp and showed plenty of spirit, exchanging words with several Turkish players after a late second-half challenge.
"Just having him come into the game, he makes such a difference," US attacker Brenden Aaronson told reporters. "A lot of attention goes to him so other guys have moments and chances."
The US had a worrying moment near the final whistle when defender Trusty went down with an apparent hamstring injury and was carried off on a stretcher.
Türkiye, who made seven changes to their lineup, exited the tournament with some consolation after responding to the early deficit and repeatedly finding gaps in the US defence.
Late substitute Ayhan's strike with the final kick of the night stunned the crowd and provided a dramatic finish to a match played with attacking intent throughout.
"I'm super happy with how they played tonight, they showed all of their skills, abilities and character," Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said.
"If they weren't strong they wouldn't have made it tonight. We can go back home with our chin up."
Among the Hollywood star power in attendance on a warm Southern California evening were Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell and Brad Pitt.
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