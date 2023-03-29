Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Turner celebrates US win with gender reveal party on pitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Turner celebrates US win with gender reveal party on pitch

Turner celebrates US win with gender reveal party on pitch

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - United States Training - Al Gharafa SC Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Matt Turner of the U.S. during training REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

29 Mar 2023 02:12AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 CONCACAF Nations League win over El Salvador but had an even bigger statement to make after the game when he took to the pitch to reveal of the gender of his second child.

Surrounded by family and team mates, 28-year-old Turner booted a ball filled with pink smoke for him and his wife to find out they are expecting a girl.

"I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future. She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger," Arsenal keeper Turner, a dad to nine-month-old Easton, told Goal.com on Monday.

"To be able to come here and for U.S. Soccer to be so flexible to allow us to do that, it's just a really special moment for us and I'm super excited to be a girl dad."

The win courtesy of Ricardo Pepi's third goal in two games saw the U.S. secure a return to the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.