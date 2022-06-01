Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Twice Olympic champion Archibald suffers ankle injuries in road accident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Twice Olympic champion Archibald suffers ankle injuries in road accident

Twice Olympic champion Archibald suffers ankle injuries in road accident

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - October 24, 2021 Great Britain's Katie Archibald celebrates with the silver medal on the podium after finishing second in the women's points race REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

01 Jun 2022 09:24PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 09:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald injured both her ankles after she was hit by a car at the weekend, the 28-year-old said on Wednesday.

British rider Archibald said she was turned into while riding past a T-junction.

"Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4," Archibald said on Instagram. "Can't say I'm loving 2022.

"The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike."

Archibald, who broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event in Glasgow last month, has been chosen by Team Scotland for the July 28-Aug. 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Archibald won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the points race at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that," she added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us