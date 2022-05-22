Logo
Twice runner-up Thiem crashes out at first hurdle in Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts during his first round match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Bolivia's Hugo Dellien reacts during his first round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his first round match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in action during his first round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 22, 2022 Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in action during his first round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
22 May 2022 07:39PM (Updated: 22 May 2022 07:39PM)
PARIS : Twice French Open finalist Dominic Thiem crashed out of the tournament in the first round on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Bolivian world number 87 Hugo Dellien.

Austrian Thiem, who has failed to win a match at any of the tournaments he has played since his wrist injury comeback in March, made 42 unforced errors as his once dominant claycourt game deserted him.

Dellien, comfortable on the surface after battling through the qualifiers to reach the main draw in all five claycourt tournaments preceding Paris, did not have to wait long for his chance.

He earned his first break point in Thiem's opening service game and broke him on his second to race through the first set.

Two quick breaks in the second wrapped it up for Dellien, with Thiem, who injured his wrist in Mallorca in 2021 and required surgery, struggling with for consistency throughout.

He capitulated 6-3 6-2 6-4 in just over two hours.

Source: Reuters

