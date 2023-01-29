Logo
Twice WNBA MVP Parker signing with Las Vegas Aces
FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) reacts after being called for a foul in the third quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

29 Jan 2023 07:43AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2023 07:43AM)
Twice WNBA MVP Candace Parker is signing with the Las Vegas Aces, the double Olympic champion said on social media on Saturday after two seasons with hometown team Chicago Sky.

The move will see the veteran forward and seven-times Women's National Basketball Association All-Star join forces with the reigning champions after leading the Los Angeles Sparks and the Sky to the title in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

"I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart," Parker, 36, wrote on Instagram.

"While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast. To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us."

The former first overall pick averaged 8.6 rebounds per game last season - the third highest in the league - and will play in a formidable lineup that includes MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, A'ja Wilson.

"I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas," said Parker.

Source: Reuters

