Sport

Twickenham, Ashton Gate among venues for Women's 2025 World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - World Cup warm-up - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - August 12, 2023
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Bristol City v Manchester City - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - February 28, 2023
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Sunderland v Middlesbrough - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - January 22, 2023
22 Aug 2023 07:10AM
Twickenham, Bristol's Ashton Gate and Sunderland's Stadium of Light are among the venues for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup being hosted by England, World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Sandy Park (Exeter), Salford Community Stadium (Manchester), Franklin's Gardens (Northampton) and York Community Stadium will also stage matches.

The 10th edition of the Women's Rugby World Cup will take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 27 with the number of teams competing increased from 12 to 16.

Source: Reuters

