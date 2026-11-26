CAPE TOWN, Nov 26 : South Africa seam bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka have been ruled out of the limited-overs series against Bangladesh.

• Coetzee, who was named in both the one-day International and Twenty20 squads, has an adductor injury.

• Maphaka suffered a training setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and has been withdrawn from both the T20 squad and the South Africa A squad for the one-day series against England Lions.

• Tiaan van Vuuren has been called up to the ODI squad for the first time, while all-rounder Eathen Bosch and uncapped teenager fast bowler JJ Basson have been added to the T20 squad.

• South Africa play three ODIs against Bangladesh, starting on Tuesday, and three T20 internationals.