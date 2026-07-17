Two changes for Argentina as they prepare to face England

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina, July 16 : Argentina have made two changes to the starting lineup for their clash with England in the Nations Championship on Saturday, with one change among the forwards and one in the backs.

• Mayco Vivas comes in for Boris Wenger at loosehead prop while Matias Moroni replaces Lucio Cinti at centre.

• Cinti and Wenger are named among the replacements after starting in the win over Wales in San Juan last week.

• Matias Alemanno has cleared concussion protocols following the heavy blow he sustained against Wales and retains his spot in the second row.

• Lock forward Efrain Elias, who played for French Top 14 winners Toulouse, is among the replacements and set to play his first match of the season for the Pumas.

Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Matías Moroni, 12-Justo Piccardo, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Santiago Grondona, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Tomas Rapetti, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Mayco Vivas

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Pedro Delgado, 19-Efrain Elias, 20-Pablo Matera, 21-Joaquin Moro, 22-Simon Benitez Cruz, 23-Lucio Cinti

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)