Two changes for Argentina in World Cup quarter-final against Wales
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Argentina v South Africa - Estadio Libertadores de America, Buenos Aires, Argentina - September 17, 2022 Argentina's Tomas Cubelli in action with South Africa's Eben Etzebeth REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

12 Oct 2023 10:30PM
PARIS : Argentina have shifted around their loose forward trio for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Wales and brought back veteran scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli in two changes from last weekend’s win over Japan, coach Michael Cheika announced on Thursday.

Pablo Matera tore his hamstring in the 39-27 win in Nantes that ensured Argentina’s progress to the knockout stages and is replaced by Facundo Isa in the team.

But Isa will play at number eight against Wales with Juan Martin Gonzalez moving to the open side in place of Matera for the clash in Marseille.

Cubelli replaces Gonzalo Bertranou, with the Welsh-based Bertranou not making the matchday 23 as Lautaro Bazan Velez was named as the replacement scrumhalf on the bench for a second successive game.

Argentina team:

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Agustín Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matías Moroni.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Paris; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

