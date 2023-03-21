Logo
Two changes to Dutch squad as key player is out
Soccer Football - Ronald Koeman is officially presented as national soccer coach of the Dutch national team - KNVB Campus, Zeist, Netherlands - January 23, 2023 New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman during the presentation REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

21 Mar 2023 05:23PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 05:28PM)
AMSTERDAM: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman added Donyell Malen and Joey Veerman to his squad on Tuesday (Mar 21) after the blow of losing key midfielder Frenkie de Jong for their opening two European Championship qualifiers.

De Jong withdrew on Monday after suffering injury on Sunday playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid in their top of the table clash in Spain.

PSV Eindhoven’s Veerman replaces De Jong while Borussia Dortmund striker Malen replaces Steven Bergwijn, who is also out with a knee injury.

The Dutch begin their qualifiers on Friday away against France in Paris, followed by a home game on Monday against Gibraltar in Rotterdam.

Koeman said the absence of De Jong would be a major blow.

"Frenkie has a number of qualities that not many players have. But his absence does not mean that we will suddenly change the system, that would be strange," Koeman told a Monday news conference.

Source: Reuters/nh

