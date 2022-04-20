Logo
Martinez double fires Inter to Coppa Italia final
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 19, 2022 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 19, 2022 Inter Milan players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
20 Apr 2022 05:25AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 05:38AM)
MILAN: Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez grabbed a first-half double to help his side secure a a place in the Coppa Italia final with a 3-0 second-leg victory over AC Milan at San Siro on Tuesday (Apr 19).

The first game was goalless but Inter scored after just four minutes in the return when Martinez, starting ahead of Edin Dzeko, smartly turned in Matteo Darmian's cross at the near post for his second goal in as many games.

Milan almost levelled before the half-hour through Rafael Leao but the Portuguese was denied by an excellent reflex save from Samir Handanovic. The Slovenian made another smart stop minutes later to keep out Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Rossoneri were left to rue those missed chances as Inter doubled their lead five minutes before the interval when Martinez netted again, slotting the ball home after being played in by his Argentine compatriot Joaquin Correa.

Milan had several half-chances after the break but Ismael Bennacer's 68th-minute strike was ruled out for an offside before substitute Robin Gosens sealed the win for Inter as they edged towards a first Coppa Italia title in more than a decade.

Juventus host Fiorentina in their semi-final return leg on Wednesday, with the Turin side 1-0 up in the tie.

Source: Reuters

