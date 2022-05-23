Logo
Two men charged following pitch invasion at City's win over Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 22, 2022 A fan outside the stadium after Manchester City won the Premier League REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 22, 2022 General view outside the stadium after Manchester City won the Premier League REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
23 May 2022 03:34PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 03:34PM)
Two men have been charged following Manchester City's Premier League game against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, police said, after fans poured onto pitch to celebrate their title win.

Greater Manchester Police said in a Phillip Maxwell, 28, had been charged with throwing a missile (pyrotechnic) onto the pitch, while Paul Colbridge, 37, had been charged with going onto the field.

Both were bailed ahead of court appearances.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard said goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked in the post-match celebrations, with City issuing a statement apologising for the incident and launching an investigation into it.

Police said enquiries into the assault are ongoing.

Source: Reuters

