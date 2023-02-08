Logo
Two men jailed for Cavendish robbery
08 Feb 2023 04:37AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 04:37AM)
Two men were jailed on Tuesday for the knifepoint robbery of British cyclist Mark Cavendish at his family home in November 2021.

Romario Henry, 31, from south-east London, who denied committing the robbery but was found guilty at trial last month, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Ali Sesay, 28, from Kent, who previously pleaded guilty, will serve a 12-year sentence.

The Olympic silver medallist told the court the burglars threatened him and his family with a "Rambo-style" knife while stealing a pair of luxury watches worth 700,000 pounds ($842,870).

At the time Cavendish, who has won a record-equalling 34 individual stages on the Tour de France, was recovering after suffering a collapsed lung and broken ribs in a cycling accident in Belgium.

The 37-year-old joined World Tour team Astana-Qazaqstan last month for the 2023 season, ending speculation about his future.

($1 = 0.8305 pounds)

Source: Reuters

