Two more Senegal players catch COVID-19 during Africa Cup of Nations

DAKAR: Two more Senegalese players have tested positive for COVID-19, the West African nation's soccer federation said on Wednesday (Jan 12), further reducing their Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Paris St Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye and AC Milan left back Fode Ballo-Toure tested positive and will miss Senegal's second game in the tournament against Guinea scheduled for Friday, the statement said.

Six Senegalese players contracted COVID-19 before the team even left for Cameroon earlier this month. Then on Jan 9, the day the 24-team tournament started, Senegal's football federation said that two more players - goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and striker Famara Diedhiou - were also positive.

"Saliou Ciss, Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalis Mendy will join the den this Thursday after a negative PCR test done today," the statement said.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly, sidelined with the virus, could return for the Guinea game after receiving a negative test result on Tuesday. He will need another negative result on Thursday, a source in the team said.

Senegal, runners-up in the 2019 competition, narrowly won their first game on Monday against Zimbabwe, with Liverpool's Sadio Mane scoring a penalty deep into injury time. The team's third and final group game is against Malawi on Jan 18.