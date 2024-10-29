Two Zamalek players handed one-month prison sentence for assault

Zamalek's Mostafa Shalaby and Nabil Emad have been given a one-month prison sentence and fined 200,000 dirhams ($55,000) each for assault during this month's Egyptian Super Cup semi-final in the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court said.

Zamalek sporting director Abdel Wahed El Sayed got the same punishment after the three men were involved in a scuffle with a stadium organiser at the Al Nahyan ground in Abu Dhabi. Zamalek beat Pyramids 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Oct. 20.

The court said in a statement on social media platform X on Tuesday that the three men were "... committing acts that would disturb public order and incite riots in front of the fans ..."

Zamalek declined to comment.