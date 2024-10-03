Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tzolis strike gives Club Brugge 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tzolis strike gives Club Brugge 1-0 win over Sturm Graz

Tzolis strike gives Club Brugge 1-0 win over Sturm Graz

Soccer Football - Champions League - SK Sturm Graz v Club Brugge - Merkur Arena, Graz, Austria - October 2, 2024 Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

03 Oct 2024 05:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KLAGENFURT, Austria : A powerful strike from Christos Tzolis earned Club Brugge a 1-0 victory at Sturm Graz in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

The Greek forward netted the decisive goal in the 23rd minute, firing into the far corner off the post from the edge of the area following a neat first touch.

Brugge were prevented from extending their lead by a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen early in the second half.

Despite a spirited response from the Austrian hosts, buoyed by an enthusiastic home crowd, they were unable to find an equaliser as Brugge secured a narrow win in the teams' first European meeting.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement