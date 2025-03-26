Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UAE sack coach Bento despite Riyadh great escape
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

UAE sack coach Bento despite Riyadh great escape

UAE sack coach Bento despite Riyadh great escape
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group A - North Korea v United Arab Emirates - Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2025 United Arab Emirates coach Paulo Bento before the match REUTERS/Stringer
UAE sack coach Bento despite Riyadh great escape
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group A - North Korea v United Arab Emirates - Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2025 United Arab Emirates' Sultan Adil celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stringer
UAE sack coach Bento despite Riyadh great escape
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group A - North Korea v United Arab Emirates - Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2025 North Korea's Il-song Ri in action with United Arab Emirates' Kouame Kouadio REUTERS/Stringer
UAE sack coach Bento despite Riyadh great escape
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group A - North Korea v United Arab Emirates - Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2025 United Arab Emirates' Sultan Adil celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stringer
UAE sack coach Bento despite Riyadh great escape
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group A - North Korea v United Arab Emirates - Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2025 North Korea's Tam Kye in action with United Arab Emirates' Bruno REUTERS/Stringer
26 Mar 2025 02:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The United Arab Emirates sacked Portuguese coach Paulo Bento on Wednesday, the morning after his team kept alive their hopes of direct qualification to the World Cup with a last-gasp win over North Korea in Riyadh.

Sultan Adil scored deep into stoppage time to secure the 2-1 win that cut the gap to second-placed Uzbekistan in Group A to four points ahead of the meeting between the two countries in their penultimate third-round qualifier on June 5.

The top two from each of three Asian groups qualify automatically for the 2026 finals but Bento will not now be around for the conclusion of the campaign.

"The UAE Football Association has decided to dismiss the head coach of the national team, Portuguese Paulo Bento, along with his coaching staff," UAEFA said in a message on social media on Wednesday.

Bento, who guided Portugal to the semi-finals of Euro 2012 and South Korea to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, had led the Emirates to 14 wins, six draws and six losses since he took over in July 2023.

Iran have already qualified from Group A and the UAE are assured of a spot in the fourth round of qualifying should they fail to secure an automatic ticket after the Uzbekistan clash and their final qualifier in Kyrgyzstan five days later.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement