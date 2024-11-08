UAE's Al-Ain appoint Jardim as manager after sacking Crespo

Defending Asian soccer champions Al-Ain have appointed former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim to replace Argentine coach Hernan Crespo, the UAE Pro League side said on Friday.

Jardim, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in July next year, led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and a remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 but was relieved of his duties in 2018.

The Portuguese coach was appointed manager of Shabab Al-Ahli in 2022, helping them win their eighth UAE Pro League title last year, then managed Al-Rayyan in Qatar for a season.

Crespo was sacked on Wednesday after a run of poor results.

The decision came a day after the team's 5-1 defeat to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in the Asian Champions League Elite and a 3-0 defeat to Al-Ahly of Egypt in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at the end of last month.

Al-Ain have just one point from four games in the Asian Champions League Elite and are eighth in the UAE Pro League standings.