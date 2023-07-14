Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is seen in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

14 Jul 2023 09:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The governing body of cycling (UCI) banned transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, while renaming the men's category Men/Open.

The new rules come into effect on July 17. Athletes who do not qualify for the female category will be able to enter Men/Open events without restriction.

"At an extraordinary meeting held on 5 July, the Management Committee of the UCI decided to adapt the current UCI rules on the right of female transgender athletes to take part in competitions on the UCI International Calendar," the UCI said.

"From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women's events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.