UCI president Lappartient elected head of French Olympic Committee

David Lappartient, president of cycling's governing UCI, has been elected president of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) until 2025, the body said on Thursday.

Lappartient beat fellow candidate Emmanuelle Bonnet Oulaldj in a secret ballot by the members of the board of directors, winning 36 of the 45 votes.

The 50-year-old Lappartient takes over from Brigitte Henriques, who resigned last month, a little over a year before the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

The CNOSF is not related to the Paris 2024 organising committee. The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.