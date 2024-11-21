UConn's Geno Auriemma becomes all-time winningest D-I coach

Geno Auriemma became the all-time winningest coach in the history of NCAA Division I college basketball, men's or women's, on Wednesday night as No. 2 UConn beat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-41 in Storrs, Conn.

Auriemma's 1,217th victory pushed him one win past his former adversary, recently retired Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. UConn improved to 4-0 this season for Auriemma, who is in his 40th year at the helm of the Huskies. More than 60 of his former players were in attendance.

"The level of success he has maintained at UConn over four decades will never be duplicated," VanDerveer said in a statement. "But his tremendous legacy extends far beyond any number of wins. It lives in the lives of the countless young women he has positively influenced throughout his career."

Sarah Strong, a freshman and the No. 1 recruit in her class, led the Huskies with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. She also had two steals and two blocked shots. Paige Bueckers had 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Ava Renninger led Fairleigh Dickinson (4-2) with 19 points.

The game also marked the return of UConn's Azzi Fudd, a former National High School Player of the Year and All-Big East selection. She checked in with 3:39 left to play in the first quarter, marking her first game action in 373 days after recovering from a right knee injury. Fudd finished with four points, one rebound and one steal.

