Udinese held to 1-1 home draw by strugglers Lecce
Udinese held to 1-1 home draw by strugglers Lecce

05 Nov 2022 06:34AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2022 06:34AM)
Udinese only managed a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Lecce on Friday as they missed a chance to move into the top four in Serie A.

Lecce took the lead with a goal from Lorenzo Colombo in the 33rd minute after he picked up a cross inside the box, broke free of his marker and netted from close range.

Udinese equalised through Beto in the 68th minute but they could not find a winner.

The result, which extends Udinese's winless streak to six games, leaves them seventh with 23 points from 13 games, two points behind fourth-placed AS Roma. Lecce are 17th on nine.

Source: Reuters

