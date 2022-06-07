Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Udinese name former player Sottil as their new coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Udinese name former player Sottil as their new coach

07 Jun 2022 09:33PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 09:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Udinese have named former player Andrea Sottil as their new head coach, the Serie A side said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sottil, who made 115 appearances for the Udine club as a player between 1999 and 2003, replaces Gabriele Cioffi, whose contract was not extended after he became interim coach last December.

"For Andrea this is a great return to the Udinese family after having defended our colours with great satisfaction as a player for four seasons," the club statement said.

"It is time to dive into the new adventure, to embrace Udinese again, and get back to getting great results on the bench too."

Sottil has signed a one-year contract in Udine after leaving his post at Ascoli last month, having guided the club to a sixth-placed finish in Serie B.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us