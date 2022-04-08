Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

UEFA allocates €240 million for clubs in 2020-24 benefits programme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

UEFA allocates €240 million for clubs in 2020-24 benefits programme

UEFA allocates €240 million for clubs in 2020-24 benefits programme

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin arrives at a news conference in Stara Pazova, Serbia, on Mar 31, 2017. (File photo: Reuters/Antonio Bronic)

08 Apr 2022 10:46PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UEFA has allocated €240 million (US$260 million) to pay clubs for releasing their players for national team competitions in the 2020-24 cycle as part of its benefits programme, European football's governing body said on Friday (Apr 8).

The club benefits programme is based on the amount generated by the European Championship final tournament and paid to clubs that have contributed to the successful staging of all of UEFA's national team competitions.

Following Euro 2020, a sum of €200 million was paid to 697 clubs from all 55 member associations, UEFA said.

The allocated sum for the new cycle was approved in UEFA's executive committee meeting on Thursday.

UEFA added €100 million will be given for the release of players to the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 and 2022-23, as well as the European qualifiers for Euro 2024.

"This represents an increase of 30 million euros from Euro 2020 and will ensure more solidarity to a very large number of European clubs," UEFA said in a statement.

"The amount secured for the release of players to the Euro 2024 final tournament will also be increased from €130 million  to €140 million."

EURO 2024 will be held in Germany.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

football UEFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us