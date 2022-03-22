Logo
UEFA allows registration of new players for competitions due to Ukraine crisis
General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

22 Mar 2022 01:32AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 02:00AM)
European clubs can register a maximum of two eligible players from Russian and Ukrainian clubs for the remaining matches in this year's continental competitions in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, governing body UEFA said on Monday.

World governing body FIFA earlier this month allowed foreign players and coaches to temporarily leave Russian and Ukrainian clubs and sign for new teams due to the crisis.

"The UEFA Executive Committee today decided to amend the regulations of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, 2021/22 UEFA Europa League and 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, and to allow clubs to register a maximum of two new eligible players," UEFA said in a statement.

"The UEFA Executive Committee decided to include a provision permitting clubs to register a maximum of two additional players, which were previously registered with a club affiliated to the UAF or the FUR and whose contracts have been suspended."

The amendment will also apply to teams competing in the Women's Champions League.

Source: Reuters

